Making news
50 years of Vietnam-New Zealand diplomatic ties marked in Wellington
The Vietnamese Embassy in New Zealand held a ceremony in Wellington on June 17 evening to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (June 19, 1975 –2025).
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Minh Giang recalled the 50-year journey of developing the bilateral relations, affirming that the partnership is now stronger than ever, especially with the recent upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in February.
Expressing gratitude for the support and contributions of generations of Vietnamese and New Zealand people to the growth of bilateral ties over the years, Giang said he believes that building on the solid foundation nurtured over the past half-century and the strong determination of both nations, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to grow in a more robust, comprehensive, and extensive manner, thus bringing more practical benefits to the two nations' people.
On this occasion, the diplomat showed his wish that the New Zealand Government will continue to support and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community living, working, and studying there; and the community will maintain a bridge of friendship and cooperation, strengthening the bonds between the people of the two countries.
Attending as a guest of honour, New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters warmly congratulated the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - New Zealand diplomatic relations. He expressed his hope that the two countries will closely coordinate to effectively realise the objectives of the newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thereby further advancing bilateral cooperation in the time ahead.
On behalf of the New Zealand Government, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Grahame Morton noted that New Zealand was among the earliest nations to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam following its reunification. Since then, the ties between the two countries have continued to be strengthened across a wide range of fields. Vietnam is now New Zealand’s 14th largest trading partner. He also expressed his optimism that VietJet Air will launch a direct flight service between the two countries by the end of this year.
Commending Vietnam’s growing role as a “rising star,” Morton welcomed the elevation of the bilateral relations to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s official visit to Vietnam in late February 2025.
He stressed that the anniversary celebration served not only as a moment to honour past milestones, but also as a springboard towards a future full of promise, injecting new energy into the relationship. He affirmed that both countries will continue working together to foster a more sustainable and dynamic partnership over the next five decades.
As part of the celebration, guests were treated to musical performances from both nations, including a recital by pianist Luu Hong Quang, who is pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree with a full scholarship at New Zealand School of Music. Attendees also enjoyed a selection of traditional Vietnamese dishes./.