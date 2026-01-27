49th ship of Southeast Asian, Japanese youth sets sail from Tokyo

Mizuno Atsushi, Director-General for Policy Coordination at the Cabinet Office of Japan, speaks at the departure ceremony of the 49th SSEAYP. Photo: VNA

The 49th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme (SSEAYP) officially departed Tokyo on January 26, marking the start of a friendship voyage to several Southeast Asian countries aimed at promoting mutual understanding and international cooperation among young people.

The programme brings together 170 youth delegates from ASEAN member states and Japan aboard ship Nippon Maru, including a 16-member delegation from Vietnam.

Speaking at the departure ceremony, Mizuno Atsushi, Director-General for Policy Coordination at Japan’s Cabinet Office, highlighted the long-standing close relationship between Japan and ASEAN, describing ASEAN as a strategic partner in building a free and open Asia-Pacific region.

Members of the Vietnamese delegation attending the 49th SSEAYP. Photo: VNA

He emphasised that the SSEAYP plays an important role in nurturing future young leaders, enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening Japan – ASEAN relations.

He expressed his hope that participants will engage in active learning, respect one another and build lasting friendship to contribute to the region’s shared future.

This year’s programme features a wide range of activities both on board and at ports of call. Participants will take part in group discussions under six key themes reflecting youth perspectives on global challenges, including quality education; sustainable and responsible economic growth and tourism; climate change and the global environment; disaster risk reduction and post-disaster recovery; social welfare and inclusion; and digital society and artificial intelligence. These discussions are set to help implement the “Joint Vision Statement on ASEAN – Japan Friendship and Cooperation: Trusted Partners”, adopted at the ASEAN – Japan 50th Year Commemorative Summit in 2023.

A peer-learning programme, introduced in recent editions of the SSEAYP, will continue this year under the theme “Taking action for a better society”, encouraging participants to collaborate across borders to promote global prosperity and well-being.

Cultural exchange remains a central feature of the SSEAYP. Delegates will join a homestay programme and interact with local youth at destination ports, while each national delegation will host a cultural performance night showcasing traditional culture blended with contemporary youth elements.

Launched in 1974, the SSEAYP is an international youth exchange programme jointly organised by the Japanese Government and Southeast Asian countries. Vietnam has participated since 1996 and is widely regarded as one of the programme’s most active and well-prepared delegations.

Following 10 days of exchange activities in Tokyo and several Japanese prefectures like Chiba, Iwate, Toyama, Tokushima, and Nagasaki, Nippon Maru will continue its journey to Singapore and Thailand, with the programme set to conclude on February 17./.