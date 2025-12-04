48th meeting of Inter-Governmental Committee strengthens Vietnam – Laos strategic cohesion

The 48th meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee is co-chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone on December 3. (Photo: VNA)

The 48th meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, co-chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, has marked an important milestone in deepening the two countries’ special relationship and elevating it to a new strategic level.



In an interview granted to the media following PM Chinh's working visit to Laos on December 2–3, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said the meeting took place alongside a series of major events attended by the PM, including the high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, and the ceremony marking the 50th National Day of Laos and the 105th birth anniversary of late President Kaysone Phomvihane.



According to Trung, the meeting reaffirmed the determination of both countries' Parties and States to promptly implement the agreements reached at the high-level meeting between the two Parties held earlier. Besides, it reflected their resolve to bring bilateral relations to a new height, adding “strategic cohesion” to the Vietnam – Laos “great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation”.



He stressed that this year’s session was not only about announcing the upgrade but also about specifying orientations and measures to realise it. These include the signing of three key documents: the Vietnam – Laos Cooperation Agreement for 2026–2030, the 2026 Cooperation Plan, and the meeting's minutes outlining areas of consensus between the two Governments.



The meeting created new and crucial conditions for the two countries to implement their development, defence – security, and foreign policies which will be specified at the coming national congresses of the two Parties in early 2026, he continued.



Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)

Translating commitments into concrete action

Looking ahead, Trung said both Governments will immediately begin implementing the outcomes of the meeting, starting with thoroughly understanding and applying the instructions from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, as well as the agreements reached at the 48th meeting.



Highlighting four priority directions, he said the first one is to strengthen political cooperation to ensure that bilateral political ties remain truly solid and serve as a guiding pillar for defence and security relations, thereby maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national development. It is also important to make breakthroughs in economic links while expanding and impoving cultural and education – training cooperation effectiveness.



A critical consensus, the minister noted, is to make breakthroughs in economic and investment cooperation, particularly economic connectivity. The enhancement of this connectivity aims to create the cohesion in development strategies, targets, and visions of the two countries while tightening links in infrastructure, energy and transport. PM Chính also emphasised that mindset reform forms a critical resource for achieving these goals.



The second direction is to renew the existing cooperation fields, expand into new areas to reflect the spirit of strategic cohesion, and capitalise on each country's potential and strengths, which requires stronger engagement by not only state agencies but also the business community in all aspects.



Third, Trung emphaised the need to improve the effectiveness of coordination mechanisms. Both PMs agreed that the Inter-Governmental Committee could hold quarterly meetings, and the two ministers co-chairing the Committee for Bilateral Cooperation should also meet every three months to review progress.



Fourth, both sides were suggested to jointly discuss and advance key projects. Vietnam has decided to increase its grant aid to Laos by 2.5 times over the next five years, focusing on key projects to ensure practical efficiency rather than scattered implementation.



The minister stressed that such efforts require highly detailed implementation plans. With this approach, cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries will generate new momentum for development, national defence and security, as well as international integration process of each country, he said./.