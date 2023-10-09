43rd Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management opens

The event drew the participation of more than 80 delegates from the ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), and leaders from natural disaster prevention and control agencies of ten ASEAN members states. Timor Leste attended the event as an observer.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep highlighted that the ASEAN members have attained practical achievements in natural disaster prevention and control over the past time, from evaluation, supervision and mitigation to enhanced resilience capacity.



At the 43rd meeting, participants will be updated on the outcomes of the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER) Work Programme for the 2021-2025 period, discuss to submit the Ha Long declaration on enhancing early activities in natural disaster management in ASEAN to the Ministerial Meeting for approval, and talk about financial regulations of the ASEAN Disaster Management and Emergency Relief (ADMER) Fund as well as cooperation with ASEAN development partners - China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, among others.



Vietnam commits further efforts to proactively and responsibly engage in natural disaster management activities in the ASEAN bloc, he stressed, expressing his belief that with their resolve and support from partners and international friends, ASEAN member states will be able to build a strong ASEAN Community which leads the globe in terms of natural disaster management.



An array of events is scheduled in the framework of the event, including bilateral meetings between the committee and ASEAN development partners, 19th meeting of the AHA Centre’s management board, and 4th ASEAN Disaster Resilience Forum.



An event in response to the ASEAN Day for Disaster Management, and International Day for Disaster Reduction in 2023 will be held at Bai Chay Primary and Secondary School in Ha Long city.



At the 42nd committee in Da Nang city in June, participants amended the financial regulations of the ADMER Fund which helps mobilise resources from the community for early actions to prevent natural disasters, organised rehearsal in response to natural disasters, and discussed the participation of Timor Leste in ACDM meetings.



In 2023, Vietnam takes the rotary role as the ACDM Chair, as well as hosts the 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) and ACDM annual meetings.



This is an opportunity for the nation to promote its role within the ASEAN bloc in managing natural disasters and building the ASEAN Community and developing relations between ASEAN and partners at large. Besides, it also helps Vietnam gain experience and mobilise resources from international community for natural disaster prevention and control work, making contributions to the development of the country and the region./.