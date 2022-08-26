Making news
42nd ASEAN Railways CEOs’ Conference concludes in Da Nang
The three-day conference discussed 45 reports focusing on the theme of post-pandemic recovery and development.
The VNR delivered five reports recommending solutions for the sustainable recovery and development of the sector and a master plan on expanding rail networks from 2021 to 2030, with a vision towards 2050.
Manh said all reports and discussions at the conference provide useful lessons and experience for the railway sectors of ASEAN member states. Participants agreed that each regional country must play a more active role to effectively operate their own railways and beef up regional and global integration.
Manh unveiled that in the coming time, the VNR plans to further boost cargo transportation and develop infrastructure with greater focus placed on expanding rail links among countries.
Additionally, the State-owned corporation will strive to ramp up passenger transport by offering a wider range of services and vehicles to satisfy different segments of customers.
The next meeting is scheduled to take place in the Philippines in 2023./.