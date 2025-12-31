3D mapping show depicts Imperial Capital of Thang Long

The large-scale 3D mapping performance "Imperial Capital of Thang Long" is launched at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel world heritage site on December 30. (Photo: VNA)

The Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre on December 30 launched the large-scale 3D mapping performance "Imperial Capital of Thang Long" and unveiled a digital experience space at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel world heritage site.

The programme is expected to enhance the quality of the heritage destination while offering the public a novel and engaging approach to exploring the millennium-old cultural legacy.

Held under the theme "Echoes of the Ly Dynasty", the performance recreates the prosperous era of the Ly Dynasty (1009–1225), which laid the foundation for Thang Long to become as the country’s political and cultural centre. By blending modern projection art with the heritage architecture, the show connects the past and present, evoking pride in national cultural identity and the pioneering spirit of the Ly era.

A highlight is the large-scale 3D mapping projection on Doan Mon (Main Gate), taking audiences through a “time portal” back to the year 1009, when the dynasty was founded. Historical moments are vividly recreated through the integration of imagery, sound, lighting, and the authentic heritage setting, offering an immersive experience beyond conventional documentary formats.

Alongside the performance, a multi-sensory immersive digital experience space has been developed as a digital heritage ecosystem within the Imperial Citadel. Technologies such as 3D mapping, holograms, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and interactive devices are employed to vividly demonstrate the cultural space, royal treasures and court life of the Ly Dynasty.

Through themed zones, visitors can explore history using multiple senses, interact directly with digital content, learn about Ly kings, architectural works and representative artefacts, and take part in creative heritage-related activities. The approach is particularly aimed at younger audiences, helping to bring heritage closer to contemporary life.

The launch of "Imperial Capital of Thang Long" and the digital experience space marks a new direction in heritage conservation and promotion. Through the application of digital technologies, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel continues to affirm its role as a creative cultural space, contributing to Hanoi’s goal of sustainably developing cultural industries as a member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network.

Also on December 30, an art exhibition themed "A Millennium of Education" opened at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature – Imperial Academy) to mark the 955th founding anniversary of the Temple of Literature (1070–2025) and the 950th anniversary of the Imperial Academy (1076–2026), and to welcome the New Year 2026.

Running from December 30, 2025 to March 22, 2026, the exhibition honours Vietnam’s tradition of valuing learning and respect for teachers while reaffirming the Temple of Literature – Imperial Academy as a symbol of intellect, ethics, and the time-honoured cultural traditions of Thang Long – Hanoi.

The event is structured around three main themes: learning traditions of the past; millennium-old Thang Long festivals; and the fusion of learning traditions with festivals, resulting in works both rich in ideology and open in artistic expression.

The artworks depict learning, examinations and academic success, the teacher – student relationship, and the journey of self-cultivation and service to the nation by talented scholars. They also reflect the rich spiritual life in the capital through traditional festivals.

A wide range of materials, including light, wood, silk, metal, poonah paper (known locally as do paper), and ceramics, are combined with contemporary installation and sculptural techniques, offering the public an emotionally engaging and interactive visual experience./.