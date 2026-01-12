'Creative Meetup' programme takes place in Hanoi

Artists take part in a parade at the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2024. (Photo the HFCD organiser)

Hanoi is hosting the 'Creative Meetup' programme at Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian area on January 10-11, aiming to connect creative resources, inspire ideas and launch the journey towards the Hanoi Festival of Creative Design 2026 in November.

The programme is an activity to celebrate the 14th National Party Congress and to implement the tasks outlined in Resolution 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo issued on December 22, 2024, which identifies the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The two-day event is directed by the municipal People's Committee and the Vietnam Association of Architects and co-organised by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and Architecture Magazine.

It features more than 200 creative entities in Hanoi, including members of the Hanoi Creative Space Network, design brands, creators, training institutions and businesses.

The programme showcases initiatives from the creative community across eight cultural industry sectors, celebrating creativity and innovative solutions within the creative community.

It also displays cultural industry products and services related to design, handicrafts, and art, with a focus on commercially viable products from local designers, artisans, and manufacturers.

At the event, the organisers are introducing potential spaces to become Creative Spaces and Cultural Industry Centres in the city, aiming to build a creative ecosystem and promote Hanoi’s creative economy.

The event opens up opportunities for networking and collaboration among businesses, training institutions, cultural management agencies, and creative partners, thereby forming a multi-dimensional network to support the development of initiatives, products, and cultural industry models within the creative ecosystem of the capital.

As part of the programme, the Chat Dia Phuong (Local Essence) art exhibition officially opened on January 10 at the Ho Guom Cultural Information Centre.

Organised by UNESCO in collaboration with the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the exhibition is open free of charge from January 10 to 18, showcasing 89 works that celebrate the Vietnamese cultural identity through the creative perspectives of young artists./.