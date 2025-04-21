'Ao dai' shines in Beijing amid 75th anniversary of Vietnam–China diplomatic ties

The 'ao dai' collection by designer Han Phuong at the fashion show (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese community in China has hosted a fashion show of Vietnam's traditional dress 'ao dai' in Beijing as one of the activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Vietnam Humanistic Exchange 2025.



Set against the backdrop of a vibrant Beijing spring in full bloom, the event was held for the first time at the foot of the Great Wall of China from April 18 to 20. The fusion of Vietnam’s traditional attire with iconic Chinese landscapes created not only a visual spectacle, but also conveyed a powerful message: “Cultural exchange has no borders.”



According to Pham Thi Thanh Loan, a representative of the Vietnamese community in China, the event featured traditional Vietnamese musical and dance performances alongside the 'ao dai' show. It also included cultural tours and exchange activities at the Great Wall. They reflected the Vietnamese expat community’s contributions to strengthening the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations, she said.



Loan stressed that the programme demonstrated the unity among Vietnamese enterprises, students, and expatriates in China, and their bonds with their compatriots at home.



Doan Thi Quynh, a Vietnamese expatriate living in Beijing, shared her joy and pride to see 'ao dai' being introduced around the world, especially here in China. She expressed her hope that there will be more events like this with even larger scale and reach not only in Beijing but across other regions of China, so that more international friends can appreciate this cultural aspect of Vietnam./.