3.7-magnitude earthquake hits Kon Tum’s Kon Plong district

Earthquakes have occurred regularly in Kon Plong district, Kon Tum province (Photo: VNA)

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Kon Plong district, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on September 10, with no casualties or property damage reported, according to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre under the Institute of Geophysics. No casualties or property damage were reported.

The earthquake occurred at 8:58:38 am at a focal depth of about 8.3 km, with no disaster risk.

Previously, from September 3-7, the district also recorded five consecutive earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.1- 3.5. These earthquakes did not result in any casualties or property damage.

Nguyen Xuan Anh, Director of the Institute of Geophysics, said that the centre is closely monitoring these earthquakes to provide timely warnings to local authorities and residents.

He advised that when an earthquake occurs, people should hold on to a door frame or crawl under a table if they are in a sturdy building. If they are outdoors, they should stay away from power lines and poles and move to an open area. If they are driving, they should try to pull over to the side of the road and stop./.