33rd SEA Games: Regional media abuzz over Vietnamese U22’s dramatic victory

Residents in Hanoi celebrate the Vietnamese U22 team's win at the 33rd SEA Games on December 18 evening. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese U22 team’s thrilling 3–2 comeback win over hosts Thailand in the men’s football final at the 33rd SEA Games not only secured a coveted gold medal, but also sparked a wave of strong reactions from regional and international media.



Thai newspapers expressed deep disappointment with their team over what many described as a “heartbreaking” defeat.



Thailand’s leading sports daily Siam Sport bluntly labelled the extra-time loss a “painful blow”, noting that the hosts had led 2–0 in the first half but failed to protect their advantage.



Thailand have to settle for the silver medal for the third consecutive time, while Vietnam claim their third men’s football gold medal in the SEA Games history, the paper wrote.



Sharing a similar sentiment, Thairath voiced frustration over Thailand’s continued eight-year wait for a men’s football gold medal, pointing to defensive lapses that proved costly in extra time.



Meanwhile, The Nation Thailand portrayed the final as a match of two contrasting halves. According to the paper, the host team made a blistering start, opening the scoring with a free kick by Yotsakorn before Kakana doubled the lead with a fine finish, igniting the atmosphere at Rajamangala Stadium.



However, the second half belonged to Vietnam's U22 as the momentum shifted decisively. Despite late chances for the hosts, including a notable effort by Thanakrit, Vietnam held on to seal a 3–2 victory, while Thailand were left to wait longer for their elusive 17th title.



Several Thai outlets analysed the match in detail. The opening 45 minutes saw the hosts dominate thanks to superior fitness and surprise tactical choices saved for the final. After the break, adjustments by head coach Kim Sang Sik—most notably the introduction of Thanh Nhan—helped Vietnam regain control. Dinh Bac earned and converted a penalty before Ly Duc headed home the equaliser. The decisive moment came in extra time, when Thanh Nhan followed up accurately to complete a remarkable comeback.



Matichon newspaper struck a particularly bitter tone, writing: “A shattered dream! Thailand lose 2–3 to Vietnam, marking the first time in 50 years the hosts have failed to win the men’s SEA Games football gold on home soil.” The paper underlined the symbolic weight of the defeat at Rajamangala, a stadium long associated with Thai football glory.



Despite the disappointment, Thai media acknowledged Vietnam’s merit. Siam Sport praised coach Kim Sang Sik’s bold tactics, describing the substitution of Khuat Van Khang for Thanh Nhan as a risky but game-changing decision. The paper also noted that Thailand’s failure to extend their lead to 3–0 in the first half kept the contest “wide open”, allowing Vietnam to mount their revival. Beyond the lost gold medal, it argued, the defeat raises broader questions about Thailand’s tactics, in-game adjustments, and overall football structure.



Beyond Thailand, regional and international outlets also lauded Vietnam's U22 players. Indonesian and Malaysian media highlighted the team’s fighting spirit and composure, while the Republic of Korean press hailed the return of the “Kim Sang Sik miracle”, as Vietnam's U22 reclaimed the SEA Games men’s football crown after a four-year wait./.