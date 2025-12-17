33rd SEA Games: Athletics medal target reached as more golds secured

Hoang Thi Minh Hanh, Nguyen Thi Hang, Le Thi Tuyet Mai, and Nguyen Thi Ngoc celebrate their gold medal in the women’s 4x400m relay on December 16. (Photo: VNA)

Track-and-field athletes of Vietnam continued to shine on the evening of December 16, winning important medals and reaffirming their leading position in the region at the ongoing 33rd Southeast Asia (SEA) Games in Thailand.



The highlight was the convincing victory of the women’s 4x400m relay team as Hoang Thi Minh Hanh, Nguyen Thi Hang, Le Thi Tuyet Mai, and Nguyen Thi Ngoc crossed the finish line first in 3 minutes 22.59 seconds. They finished well ahead of host Thailand to clinch the gold medal, successfully defending the SEA Games title.



In the women’s long jump, Tran Thi Loan maintained her impressive performance with a leap of 6.53 metres, earning a well-deserved gold medal. Meanwhile, Hoang Thanh Giang added to the team’s tally with a silver in the women’s heptathlon.



On the relay track, the men’s 4x400m team put in a strong effort but were unable to overcome the host nation, settling for the silver medal.



With these results, the athletics team have successfully fulfilled their medal target of 12 golds, 12 silvers and 11 bronzes, continuing to assert their role as the spearhead of the Vietnamese sports delegation at the 33rd SEA Games.



In fencing, Vietnamese athletes also celebrated additional success with two bronze medals. Nguyen Phuong Kim won bronze in the women’s épée after losing 9–15 to host fencer Meihui in the semifinals. In the women’s sabre event, Pham Thi Thu Hoai also claimed bronze following a closely contested semifinal, narrowly falling 13–15 to her Thai opponent.



Meanwhile, the Vietnamese men’s futsal team suffered a 2–4 defeat to Malaysia in the opening group match./.