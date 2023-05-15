32nd SEA Games: Historic gold for Vietnam in mixed doubles table tennis





The pair made the milestone after winning 15 - 12 over Clarance Zhe Yu Chew and Jian Zeng of Singapore.



This is the first gold for Vietnam in this category at a SEA Games in 24 years. The previous belonged to Vu Manh Cuong and Ngo Thu Thuy at the SEA Games 1999.



The same day, Vietnam also grabbed a gold medal in the 12-seater mixed event of traditional boat racing, in which the team had to compete with strong rivals from Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, and the Philippines.



In the final round’s first leg, the Vietnamese team took the lead when finishing the race in 2 minutes and 12.668 seconds, followed by Myanmar with 2 minutes and 14.462 seconds. In the second leg, they ranked second with 2 minutes and 13.824 seconds after Myanmar with 2 minutes and 12.654 seconds.

Scoring an aggregate result of 4 minutes and 26.492 seconds, Vietnam pocketed the gold medal. Meanwhile, the silver and bronze medals went to Myanmar and host Cambodia, respectively.



On May 13, Vietnamese athletes also won a gold medal in the women’s three-seater event of traditional boat racing with a result of 2 minutes and 49.560 seconds.



Meanwhile, boxers Bui Phuoc Tung and Ha Thi Linh brought home gold medals in the men’s 71kg and the women’s 63kg events. More golds also came to Vietnam in the Ju No Kata and Kime No Kata events of Judo, and the men’s standard single event of Xiangqi (a type of Chinese chess) on May 13./.