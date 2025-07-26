Making news
30-year ASEAN membership: Vietnam shows remarkable growth, transformative role
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the 30th anniversary of Vietnam’s official accession to the bloc (July 28, 1995–2025), the scholar reviewed Vietnam’s major contributions so far. She noted that a peaceful, stable, and fast-developing Vietnam with deep and effective international integration has helped strengthen ASEAN’s overall capacity, intra-bloc connectivity, and global standing.
In 2024, Vietnam’s GDP reached 476.4 billion USD, 23 times that of 1995 and accounting for 12% of ASEAN’s total GDP, compared to just 3.1% at the time of joining. Vietnam also played a key role in expanding the bloc from the original ASEAN-6 to ASEAN-10 by supporting the accession of the rest mainland Southeast Asian countries – Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia. Notably, the nation has been instrumental in narrowing development gaps among members through programmes such as the ASEAN Integration Initiative (IAI).
According to Ha, Vietnam has advanced considerably not only in economic terms but also in political security confidence, development orientation, human and institutional capacity in international integration, and strategic thinking. Its geopolitical role has grown stronger, and its position within ASEAN has shifted from cautious and defensive in the early years to increasingly confident and proactive, even taking on leadership. This was exemplified by its hosting of the first ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) and its role in expanding the East Asia Summit (EAS) to include the US and Russia in 2010, when it held the ASEAN Chairmanship.
These steps helped encourage major powers to support and adhere to the bloc’s principles – consultation, dialogue, peaceful dispute resolution, and the rule of law, while fostering strategic balance in the region, thus protecting Vietnam’s security interests and strategic autonomy. She acknowledged that ASEAN’s centrality is facing unprecedented challenges. However, with its crucial geopolitical position, deepening integration, and established foreign policy acumen, Vietnam is well-placed to help strengthen intra-bloc unity, shape ASEAN’s common stances on strategic issues, and promote meaningful engagement by partners in ASEAN-led mechanisms.
The expert recommended that the country remain a model of independent, self-reliant, and astute diplomacy, thereby reinforcing strategic trust in ASEAN both from within and beyond the region.
Looking ahead, she expressed confidence in Vietnam's increasing role and stature within ASEAN. By continuing its reform determination and making use of the opportunities created by ongoing geoeconomic shifts, Vietnam can enhance its national profile while contributing to the enhancement of ASEAN's centrality. This can be achieved by promoting a cohesive, responsive, and sustainably developing bloc in a rapidly changing world./.