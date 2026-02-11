2nd consultative conferences finalise preliminary list for NA, People’s Council election

At the second consultative meeting of the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee. Photo: VNA

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy has released a report on the results of the second consultative conferences for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, highlighting broad consensus on the discussion, selection and agreement of the preliminary list of candidates.

In line with the Law on Election of National Assembly and People's Council Deputies, and relevant guiding documents, the VFF committees at all levels convened the second consultative conferences from February 2-3, to draw up the preliminary lists of candidates for deputies to the 16th legislature and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

The report affirmed that the conferences were conducted in a democratic manner, in full compliance with the law and in line with the prescribed timeline.

The standing boards of the VFF committees at all levels strictly adhered to the law and guiding documents issued by the NA Standing Committee and the VFF Central Committee, proactively and promptly implementing the nomination of candidates for People’s Councils in accordance with legal regulations.

The agreement on the preliminary lists of candidates for the NA and People’s Councils at all levels generally ensured the required structure, including appropriate proportions of women, youth, ethnic minorities and non-Party members, while allowing timely adjustments to suit local conditions.

Candidate nominations also secured the necessary surplus as stipulated, reflecting a broad and democratic consultative process in introducing nominees.

On February 2, the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee convened the second consultative conference to agree on a preliminary list of candidates nominated by central-level agencies, organisations and units for the 16th NA.

In accordance with Resolution No. 1939/NQ-UBTVQH15 dated December 15, 2025 of the NA Standing Committee on the first adjustment to the structure, composition and number of candidates nominated by central and local bodies, central agencies and organisations introduced a total of 217 nominees.

Based on the criteria for NA deputies, nomination dossiers and minutes submitted by relevant agencies, organisations and units, as well as comments and confidence votes from voters at the nominees’ workplaces, the conference voted to establish the preliminary list of candidates introduced by central-level bodies for the 16th legislature.

All 71 delegates in attendance (100%) voted in favour of approving the preliminary list, which comprises 1,041 candidates.

Among the 217 central-level nominees, 51 are women, accounting for 23.5%, 21 are from ethnic minority groups (9.68%), and 138 are incumbent deputies seeking re-election (63.59%). In terms of qualifications, 28 hold university degrees (12.9%), 189 have postgraduate degrees (87.09%), and none are below university level.

Meanwhile, localities have drawn up a preliminary list of 824 candidates for deputies to the 16th NA, including 420 women (50.97%), 208 ethnic minority candidates (25.24%), and 90 non-Party members (10.92%).

Among them, the number of re-nominated candidates stands at 111 (22.2%), while 23 individuals are self-nominated, accounting for 2.79%.

Under the report, a total of 5,078 candidates were included in the preliminary list for election to provincial-level People’s Councils following the second consultative conference, down 34 from the figure projected at the first meeting conference. The number represents an average ratio of 1.98 candidates for each seat to be filled.

Of the total, 2,359 candidates are women, accounting for 46.45%, 1,424 being young people (28.04%); 668 being non-Party members (13.15%); 938 being from ethnic minority groups (18.47%); and 1,282 being incumbents seeking re-election (25.2%). There are also 20 self-nominated candidates, accounting for 0.39%.

Reports from 31 out of 34 provinces and cities show that the total number of candidates for commune-level People’s Council deputies after the second consultative conference stands at 136,279.

Meanwhile, the total number of commune-level People’s Council deputies to be elected is 75,878.

The standing board of the VFF Central Committee recommended that relevant agencies and organisations closely monitor the reality at localities and promptly adjust nominations to ensure the required structure, composition and number of candidates for People’s Council elections at all levels, with particular attention to the ratio of women, ethnic minorities, non-Party members and young candidates.

Localities have been tasked with promptly compiling accurate election data, while enhancing the application of information technology and digital transformation in data aggregation to ensure progress, quality and efficiency.

The National Election Council is also advised to appropriately adjust the intervals between consultative conferences to facilitate smoother implementation of electoral procedures in future elections./.