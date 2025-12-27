21st Hoi An – Japan Cultural Exchange opens

At the Hoi An – Japan Cultural Exchange in 2024 (Photo: hoianheritage.net)

The 21st Hoi An – Japan Cultural Exchange was officially opened in Hoi An ancient town, the central city of Da Nang on December 26 evening.



The three-day event provides an opportunity to strengthen cultural exchanges, contribute to preserving and enriching traditional identities, and promote and spread cultural values in modern life.



Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi noted that Hoi An was once a bustling international trading port in the 16th-17th centuries and a vivid symbol of East–West cultural exchange. It was the birthplace of cultural interaction and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, which have been nurtured over time.



After more than 20 years of organisation, the Hoi An – Japan Cultural Exchange has become a strong bridge connecting the two nations, helping to enhance mutual understanding, trust, and affection between their people.



According to Anh, the 21st edition takes place in a new context, as Hoi An ancient town has officially become part of Da Nang city. This opens up new opportunities for cultural and artistic exchanges, tourism development, as well as economic cooperation between Da Nang in general, Hoi An in particular, and Japanese partners and localities in a new phase of development.



The event not only brings together traditional elements but also serves as a space linking contemporary creative cultural and artistic activities, with the participation of artists, artisans, and people from both countries, she noted.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mori Takero, Consul General of Japan in Da Nang, emphasised that the Hoi An – Japan Cultural Exchange is a symbolic programme reflecting the long-standing historical ties between Japan and Vietnam. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023, bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



He stressed that each individual has a responsibility to help realize this relationship in concrete ways, and the Hoi An – Japan Cultural Exchange is one such expression. The event will further promote the unique values of Hoi An to the world.



According to Truong Thi Ngoc Cam, Deputy Director in charge of the Hoi An World Cultural Heritage Conservation Centre, during the December 26–28 festival, the ancient town of Hoi An is expected to become a vibrant cultural destination with a wide range of activities.



Highlights include an exhibition of traditional Japanese dolls, a traditional procession from Sakai city, Japanese traditional drum performances, and street and traditional art exchange programmes, she said.



Contemporary cultural activities such as cosplay, calligraphy performances, and Japanese tea ceremonies presented by artists from Sakai city add further appeal, helping the festival reach a diverse audience, she added./.