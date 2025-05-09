20th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations wraps up with landmark declaration

The 20th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations concluded at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City on May 8, with the announcement of a declaration that highlights Buddhism’s response to pressing global challenges.





The 20th UN Day of Vesak wraps up on May 8. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh stressed that the celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City stand as a clear milestone demonstrating the Vietnamese Buddhist Sangha's increasingly prominent role in the international Buddhist community and in strengthening dialogue on global issues, conflict prevention, social justice promotion, and sustainable development.



He affirmed Vietnam's consistent policy of respecting and protecting citizens' right to freedom of belief and religion, and ensuring equality without discrimination based on faith or religion. He added under the leadership of the Vietnamese Party and State, religious communities have stayed united and made significant contributions to the socio-economic development, social welfare, and humanitarian activities, ensuring no one is left behind.



According to Binh, the success of the Vesak celebrations serves as powerful evidence affirming the humanistic values and major achievements of Vietnam and its people, highlighting the nation's cultural traditions of harmony, compassion, goodwill, and peace-loving spirit. Besides, it validates the Party's right policy on religious freedom and their effective enforcement in reality, while demonstrating tangible improvements in people's material and spiritual lives, as seen in millions of jubilant participants across various Vesak events.

Most Venerable Prof. Dr. Phra Brahmapundit speaks at the closing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Most Venerable Prof. Dr. Phra Brahmapundit, President of the International Council for the Day of Vesak, said that the success of Vesak 2025 and the discussions during the event showed Vietnam's dynamic role as an important centre of engaged Buddhism.



He noted the Ho Chi Minh City Declaration will serve as a guiding principle and testament to the world Buddhist community's shared commitment to human dignity, ethics, social justice, and sustainability, pledging unity and tolerance with compassion and wisdom as foundations for sustainable development. The declaration affirms the importance of intercultural and interfaith dialogue while encouraging the integration of Buddhist mindfulness into governance policies and structures for the long-term benefits for all.



This is the fourth time the UN Day of Vesak Celebrations has been held in Vietnam, providing a clear evidence of the rich, diverse and free religious life in Vietnam. The Vietnamese Party and State have strong commitments to respecting and ensuring the right to freedom of belief and religion for all citizens, read the declaration.



Underlining Buddhism’s response to pressing global challenges, it features contents about solidarity and tolerance for human dignity, cultivation of inner peace for global peace, healing through mindfulness and reconciliation, and promotion of solidarity and cooperation efforts for global harmony, among others.



The International Council for the Day of Vesak endorsed the Buddhist Association of China’s bid to host the 21st UN Day of Vesak Celebrations in China in 2026./.