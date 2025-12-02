2030 digital government blueprint with AI at core approved

Guiding a local how to apply for administrative procedures on a mobile phone (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung has signed a decision approving the Digital Government Development Programme, setting a roadmap to build a fully digital state apparatus by 2030.



The programme mandates sweeping digital transformation across all state agencies, ensuring that administrative processing, internal management, leadership, and governance are conducted based on real-time data and results-based management. It also calls for building on existing achievements while guaranteeing uniformity, interoperability, data sharing, and the elimination of overlap throughout the political system from central to local levels under the two-tier local administration model.



By 2030, Vietnam targets completing the establishment of a digital government, forming a smart government powered by big data and artificial intelligence (AI), delivering proactive, predictive, and citizen-centric governance models. All core operations will run on interconnected national platforms, supported by robust cybersecurity, personal data protection, and asserted digital sovereignty, with AI positioned as the backbone of public administration, service delivery and policymaking.



For 2025-2027, the programme sets binding targets: 100% of eligible administrative procedures must be available as fully online end-to-end services, with businesses required to submit production and trade-related information only once. Citizen and enterprise satisfaction with online services must reach 95%.



All national digital platforms and sectoral shared platforms serving digital government will be completed and deployed nationwide. Administrative papers at all levels are to be processed electronically, reporting regimes fully digitised, and task assignments from the Government monitored online. By 2027, all ministries and localities should reach level 3 in data governance maturity, with all public officials, civil servants and public employees trained in basic digital skills and half of IT and digital transformation personnel certified in basic data governance.

From 2028 to 2030, benchmarks rise further: online service satisfaction must hit 99%, with 50% of essential services delivered proactively and personalised via AI. All state agencies will publish standardised open data, fully digitise administrative records, and maxisise reuse of digital information.



Ministries and localities are required to reach data governance maturity level 4, with 90% attaining the highest level 5. Every information system must connect through standardsed data-sharing services, and all agencies must employ at least one AI application in daily governance. A quarter of leadership roles in each agency must be filled by officials with sci-tech or digital transformation expertise. All information systems supporting digital government will undergo mandatory cybersecurity approval and regular inspection.



To meet these goals, the programme outlines nine task groups covering institutional improvement, digital data and platform development, infrastructure upgrades, cybersecurity reinforcement, workforce training, international cooperation, funding assurance, and performance monitoring and evaluation./.