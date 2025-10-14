The 2026 Lunar New Year holiday to span nine days. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has approved a nine-day holiday for the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) – Vietnam’s largest traditional celebration.

The break will run from February 14 (the 27th day of the 12th lunar month) through February 22 (the 6th day of the 1st lunar month).

Following a Government document issued on October 13, the Minister of Home Affairs (MoHA) will notify administrative agencies, public service units, political and socio-political organisations, enterprises, and workers of the holiday schedule.

Agencies and units are expected to arrange on-duty staff appropriately to ensure uninterrupted public services during the holiday period.

In addition, ministries, agencies, and localities are tasked with developing specific plans to encourage enterprises, organisations, and individuals to actively promote production, business, and socio-economic activities. These efforts aim to ensure stable supply and demand of goods and services, maintain price and market stability, and contribute to economic growth while minimising waste before, during, and after the Lunar New Year.

On October 1, the MoHA submitted a proposal on the holiday schedule for the upcoming Lunar New Year and National Day in 2026 to the Prime Minister.

According to the proposal, the holiday for the new year - the Year of the Horse will span nine consecutive days. This includes five statutory days off under the Labour Code and four weekend days.

For the National Day, the ministry recommends that public employees take leave on September 1-2, 2026. To accommodate this, the working day on August 31, 2026, will be exchanged with the usual rest day on August 22, 2026.

As a result, public employees will enjoy a five-day break for the National Day holiday in 2026, spanning from August 29 to September 2. This includes two official National Day holiday days, two weekend days, and one additional day off through a workday exchange arrangement./.