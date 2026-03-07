2026 inspection-supervision decision for NA Party Committee's Standing Board announced

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the event in Hanoi on March 6. Photo: VNA

A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat led by General Secretary To Lam on March 6 held a conference to announce the two bodies’ 2026 inspection and supervision decision for the Standing Board of the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee.



At the event, the delegation announced the decision to supervise the Standing Board’s leadership, direction, organisation of research, study, dissemination and implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, Directive No. 01-CT/TW dated January 23, 2026 of the Politburo on studying, grasping, disseminating and implementing the resolution; and Directive No. 46-CT/TW dated May 16, 2025 of the Politburo on leading the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure. The inspection also covers the organisation and operation of agencies and units at the local level after the implementation of the two-tier local administration model; tasks and solutions to ensure the achievement of the target of average GDP growth of 10% or higher during the 2026–2030 period as set out in the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution; and the implementation of of Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 on breakthroughs in the development of science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, along with related documents.



General Secretary Lam stressed that the work should further clarify the achievements of the Standing Board in institutionalising the Party’s leadership guidelines, strongly renewing law-making thinking, and removing institutional, policy and mechanism bottlenecks. At the same time, the process must identify difficulties, obstacles and limitations, as well as proposals and recommendations to the central authorities in order to ensure the NA truly remains “of the people, by the people, and for the people.”



He requested that the Standing Board soon convene the first session of the 16th legislature and conduct supervision and guidance for the activities of People’s Councils. The inspection and supervision must be practical and ensure the principle that they do not affect the work of Party committees, the NA Party Committee, the operations of the NA, or the normal activities of the inspected agencies and units.



At the conference, Secretary of the NA Party Committee and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said that the NA Party Committee had issued a plan to implement the inspection requirements, while preparing reports and carrying out assigned tasks as requested by the delegation.



Chairman Man affirmed that the committee is ready to cooperate closely, promptly provide relevant documents and materials, and work in accordance with the delegation’s requests. During the inspection and supervision process, its Standing Board hopes members of the inspection delegation will offer frank comments and clearly point out both its achievements and shortcomings./.