2,025 drones to light up West Lake for New Year celebration

A New Year celebration event featuring a breathtaking performance by 2,025 drones harmonised with traditional Vietnamese music is set to take place in Hanoi’s West Lake at 8 p.m. on January 18, marking the opening of the Hanoi International Light Festival 2025.

Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan newspaper – the organ of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), stated that it is more than a spectacular display of music and light; it is also a celebration of heritage and a promotion of the capital city as a leading cultural and creative hub in the region.

Expected to become an annual highlight, the event is anticipated to attract both domestic and international tourists, contributing to Hanoi's nighttime economy. It will also spread a joyful and unifying message to welcome the new year while embodying the aspirations and determination of the Vietnamese people as they step into a new era.

According to Dang Le Minh Tri, chief director of the light show, themed Shine Your Vibes, it will feature an unprecedented fusion of light and orchestral music set against the backdrop of West Lake. Each drone has been meticulously programmed to create unique images and narrate stories of Hanoi's millennial history and cultural heritage.

Its artistic segments will draw from classical, contemporary folk, and modern music, presenting newly orchestrated compositions that promise to take the audience through an emotional journey throughout the evening./.