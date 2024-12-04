Making news
2024 Vietnam Business Day opens shop in Japan
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu described it as an important occasion with significant meaning for the association in particular and the Vietnamese business community in general.
He expressed his hope that in the coming time, the association will expand its presence, admit more members, and carry out more practical activities that benefit both its members and the community, while also reinforcing the position of Vietnamese enterprises in Japan.
VJBA President Tong Kim Giao said that 2025 will be a crucial year as the association sets higher goals for connecting businesses from both countries. It plans to organise several business trips to Vietnam to enhance the effectiveness of Vietnam-Japan investment cooperation, strengthen human resources training, and expand the network of experts to help enterprises adapt to new challenges.
Building on the success of the first event held in 2023, the second edition aims to promote trade, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges between the Vietnamese and Japanese business communities./.