2024 Hanoi Tourism Festival to take place late this month

The 2024 Hanoi Tourism Festival, themed “Thang Long – Ha Noi, Thu do quyen ru” (Thang Long – Hanoi, a charming capital) will be held from April 25-28 at the city’s Thong Nhat Park, with diverse activities.



The festival will have around 150 booths introducing Hanoi’s tourist destinations and heritage, tourism and specialties of other cities and provinces, and those of other countries.



It will also include spaces for the capital city’s craft villages, and its typical dishes.



Within the framework of the festival, dragon dancing, art performances and traditional costume shows will be organised, together with a photo exhibition and conference “Hanoi - Cultural and historical tourist destination”.



The annual event aims to honour the attractive cultural and historical values of Hanoi, exploit existing advantages, step up tourism promotion activities and attract more domestic and foreign tourists to the capital city.

Hanoi welcomed about 6.54 million tourist arrivals in the first quarter this year, of them some 1.4 million are international visitors, representing year-on-year rises of 10.9% and 40%, respectively, the municipal Department of Tourism said./.