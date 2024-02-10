2024 drones light up Hanoi’s night sky on New Year’s Eve

The highly awaited "Hanoi Art Light Festival - Resplendent Thang Long" took place in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district, on the New Year's Eve of the lunar calendar, drawing the audience of thousands.



The most prominent part of the show was the 15-minute performance featuring 2024 drones, which set a Southeast Asian record in terms of number of unmanned vehicles involved, followed by high-altitude fireworks show from 00:00am when the Year of the Dragon began.



The show depicts beautiful stories and images of the Dragon symbol in Vietnamese culture and the famous scenic spots of the capital city Hanoi.



It aims to promote the image of the capital to both the local people and international tourists, and serves as a significant highlight programme to ring in the new year with vigour and joy, according to the People's Committee of Tay Ho district./.