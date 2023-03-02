Making news
2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup finals: Vietnam beats Australia 1-0
With this result, Vietnam claimed three precious points in the race for the top two spots to qualify for the quarterfinals.
The team will go through if they beat Qatar U20s on March 4.
Vietnam is in Group B together with Iran, Australia, and Qatar in the tournament's finals.
Sixteen squads are competing in the tournament, namely Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, Jordan, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Oman, Tajikistan, Iran, Australia, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, China, Iraq, and Syria.
Among Vietnam's rivals in Group B, Qatar won the tournament in 2014, Iran triumphed for four times (in 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1976), while Australia were the runners-up in 2010./.