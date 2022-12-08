Making news
2022 International Circus Festival wraps up in Hanoi
The troupes came from six countries, namely Canada, Belarus, Laos, Cambodia, Egypt and host Vietnam. Vietnam was represented by four troupes from Phuong Nam Art Theater, Vietnam Circus Federation, Hanoi Circus & Variety Theatre and Vietnam School of Circus and Variety Arts.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Ta Quang Dong, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, hailed the success of the festival, saying it offers a good opportunity for artists to exchange experience, contributing to the development of circus in Vietnam and the world
Chairman of the arts council Ta Duy Anh stated that the quality of this year’s festival had improved with many promising young talents.
The organising board also awarded three gold, eight silver and three bronze medals to the best acts and prizes to the best director, trainer and troupe./