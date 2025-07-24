20,000 runners to join “My Vietnam 2025” national race

A press conference announcing the "My Vietnam 2025" race (Photo: laodong.vn)

The “My Vietnam 2025” race, a large-scale national sporting event, is scheduled to take place on August 24 in Hanoi with the participation of 20,000 runners.

The race, jointly organised by Vinhomes JSC and Zaha Vietnam JSC, aims to promote Vietnamese history, culture, and national spirit.

Held at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre and Vinhomes Global Gate in Dong Anh commune, the event features four race categories, including 42km with 2,500 runners, 21km with 4,000 runners, 9.2km and 2.9km with 4,500 and 9,000 runners, respectively.

The race calls on the community to take action for a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable Vietnam. With technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP), the event encourages eco-friendly practices and aims to reduce plastic waste.

It also seeks to promote Co Loa, an iconic symbol of ancient Vietnamese ingenuity as an attractive tourism destination, linked with the Vietnam Exhibition Centre, one of the 10 largest exhibition complexes in the world.

Under the theme “The Spirit of Vietnam,” the event is designed to inspire younger generations to reflect on the nation's 80-year journey of growth and unity, and to reaffirm the collective aspiration for development in the new era.

Organisers also commit to minimising plastic waste and enhancing green experiences, contributing to Vietnam’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050./.