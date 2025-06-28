2% VAT reduction extends to end of 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam’s value-added tax (VAT) rate will be lowered to 8% for a broad range of goods and services specified in Clause 3, Article 9 of the Law on VAT.

Under Resolution No. 204/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly, the 2% reduction in VAT is scheduled to take effect from July 1 and remain valid until December 31, 2026.

The reduction will not apply to sectors such as telecommunications, finance, banking, securities, insurance, real estate, metal products, mineral resources (excluding coal), and items subject to special consumption tax (excluding petrol)./.