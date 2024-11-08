17 Vietnamese universities listed in QS Asia University rankings

The Hanoi University of Science and Technology is placed 388th in the 2025 Asia University Rankings. (Photo: VNA)



The 2025 Asia University Rankings (QS AUR 2025), recently published by UK-based education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds, features 17 Vietnamese universities, an increase of two from the previous edition, with Ho Chi Minh City Open University and Vinh University joining.

Duy Tan University retained its position as the top-ranked Vietnamese institution, coming in at 127th, while Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi was placed 161st, the VNU- Ho Chi Minh City at 184th, and Ton Duc Thang University at 199th.

Other notable Vietnamese universities in the 300-500 range include Nguyen Tat Thanh University (333rd) , Hue University (348th), University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (369th), Hanoi University of Science and Technology (388th), Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education, and Da Nang University, among others.

The QS rankings are based on a comprehensive assessment of 11 indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per paper, and international faculty. The 2025 edition evaluated 984 Asian universities, with 142 institutions making their debut.

This increase in Vietnam's representation in the QS rankings reflects the growing quality and international recognition of Vietnamese higher education institutions./.