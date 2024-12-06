16 intangible cultural heritage elements recognised by UNESCO

The Ba Chua Xu (Holy Mother of the Realm) Festival at Sam mountain in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang was officially recognised by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage of humanity at the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Paraguay on December 4. With this recognition, the festival has become the 16th intangible cultural heritage element of Vietnam recognised by UNESCO.