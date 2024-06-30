15th National Assembly concludes productive session

Speaking at the closing sitting, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man praised the session's focus on serious, scientific, democratic and responsible work that adhered to legal regulations and led to the successful completion of all agenda items.

A key element of the session was a 2.5-day period dedicated to questioning government officials, including three ministers and the State Auditor General, with a focus on critical areas like natural resources and environment, industry and trade; culture, sports and tourism; and State Audit practices. Deputy Prime Ministers and other government members were also present to address questions. A resolution on these question-and-answer sessions was subsequently discussed and ratified.

With high approval rates, lawmakers passed 11 laws, including the amended Archives Law; the revised Law on Organisation of People's Courts, the revised Social Insurance Law; the Law on Defence-Security Industry and Industrial Mobilisation; the Law on Roads, the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the amended Capital Law; the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Asset Auctions, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Security Guard Law, the revised Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Land Law, Housing Law, Real Estate Business Law, and the Law on Credit Institutions.

They also approved 21 resolutions, provided initial comments on 11 draft laws and considered other key issues.

Notably, a resolution concluding the 7th session received unanimous approval from all 460 deputies present at the sitting./.