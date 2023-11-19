15th NA’s 6th session to concentrate on law building, supervision work next week

NA deputies will spend the whole day of November 21 discussing the reports by the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy, reports on crime prevention and control, the law enforcement work, and anti-corruption activities in 2023.

They will also discuss the results of the supervision on handling voters' petitions sent to the 5th session of the 15th National Assembly, the results of receiving citizens, handling complaints, and denunciations by citizens in 2023.

Regarding the legislative work, the NA will examine some draft laws and resolutions including the Law on Organisation of People's Courts (amended), the Law on Social Insurance (amended), the Law on Credit Institutions (amended), the Law on Roads; the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, and the Resolution on the application of additional corporate income tax in accordance with regulations to prevent the erosion of the global tax base.

It’s expected that next week, the NA will vote to pass the amended Law on Telecommunications, and the Law on Management and Protection of National Defence Works and Military Zones./.