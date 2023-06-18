15th NA’s 5th session expected to pass some laws, resolutions in last working week

Accordingly, the legislature is expected to approve the amended Law on Price, the amended Law on Cooperatives, the Law on Civil Defence, the amended Law on Protection of Consumer Rights, the amended Law on Electronic Transactions, the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Public Security, the revised Law on Bidding, the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, and the Law on amendments to a number of articles of the Law on Foreigners' Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam.



Resolutions to be adopted include be a resolution approving State budget settlement in 2021, a resolution on investment plan for National Highway 27C section connecting Lam Dong and Binh Thuan provinces, a resolution on the list of and funding for task/projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme, a resolution on adjustment of the mid-term public investment plan during the period 2021-2025, a revised resolution on collecting votes of confidence on people holding positions elected or approved by the National Assembly or People's Councils, among others.



As planned, during the working week, the NA will discuss bills including the Law on Housing (amended); the Law on Real Estate Business (amended); the Law on forces participating in the protection of security and order at the grassroots levels; the Law on Water Resources (amended); Law on Telecommunications (amended); the Law on Citizenship Identification (amended); the Law on management and protection of defence works and military zones.



In particular, the legislative body will spend the whole day of June 21 debating the draft revised Land Law./.