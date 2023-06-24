15th NA approves resolution on taking votes of confidence

The 15th National Assembly on June 23 passed a revised resolution on taking votes of confidence on officials holding positions elected or approved by the legislature or People's Councils, with 470 out of 473 deputies present in favour, or 95.14% of the total number of lawmakers.



The resolution will come into effect on July 1.



According to the resolution, the legislature will collect votes of confidence on the State President, the Vice State President, the NA Chairperson, the NA Vice Chairpersons, members of the NA Standing Committee, the NA Secretary General, the Chairperson of the NA Ethnic Council, the Chairpersons of the NA committees, the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers and other Government members, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court, the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy, and the Auditor General of the State Audit Office.



The People's Councils at the provincial and district levels will take votes of confidence on the Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of the People's Councils, heads of committees under the People's Councils at the provincial and district levels, the Chairperson and Vice Chairpersons of the People's Committees and members of the People's Committees at the provincial and district levels.



In case where an individual simultaneously holds multiple positions, the vote of confidence is conducted once for all those positions.



The resolution specifies that the results of the confidence vote are used to assess officials and serve as a basis for personnel planning, reassignment, appointment, nomination and dismissal.



If those have over half to less than two-thirds of the total votes stating "low confidence," they may apply for resignation. In case they refuse to resign, the NA Standing Committee will propose the NA and the Standing Boards of the People's Councils will propose the People's Councils conduct voting of confidence at the ongoing or the nearest session.



If those have two-thirds or more of the total votes as "low confidence," the competent authorities shall propose the NA or the People's Councils relieve them from their posts at the ongoing or nearest session./.