Making news
1,500 yogis perform in HCM City on 10th International Yoga Day
Opening the event, Indian Consul General in HCM City Madan Mohan Sethi said that this year’s International Yoga Day, themed "Yoga for self and society", aims to highlight the the spirit of oneness and harmony and social wellness.
The annual event is expected to enhance public awareness of effects of yoga in connecting people, balancing life, and maintaining mental and physical health, he said.
Vice Chairman of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Nam Nhan said that the International Yoga Day has been celebrated annually in HCM City since 2015, drawing a large number of locals, contributing to promoting cultural exchanges, friendship and cooperation between residents of the city in particular and Vietnamese people as a whole with Indian people.
Nhan said he hopes that the event will continue to serve as a cultural bridge for the two peoples, helping further spread the popularity of the sport in the city and Vietnam, thus contributing to improving the wellness of people.
Yoga is a 5,000-year-old traditional cultural sport of ancient India, combining physical, mental, and spiritual activities to achieve harmony of body and mind. In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 every year as the International Yoga Day.
This year, the day is scheduled to be marked in 40 cities and provinces across Vietnam./.