14th working day of 15th NA’s fifth session

The session was broadcast live on national television and radio channels, and the National Assembly television channel.



In the morning, Minister-Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh responded to questions regarding issues within his remit. Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang gave further explanations.



Concluding the debate, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked the Government, the Minister-Chairman, and ministers and leaders of relevant agencies to drastically implement solutions in order to put into place documents issued by the Politburo, the National Assembly and the Government on ethnic affairs, mobilise resources for socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas, and soon complete the review, supplement and amendment of the list of hamlets in extreme difficulties for the 2021-2025 period.



They were also urged to effectively roll out the 2021-2030 national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas, and minimise forest conversion.



Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat then went before the legislature. Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan also gave answers to relevant queries.



In his closing remarks at the debate, Hue suggested the Government, the Minister of Science and Technology and other concerned ministers effectively materialise the strategy for science, technology and innovation development, and concertedly roll out national science-technology programmes by 2030, while encouraging the engagement of different economic sectors in science-technology services, and intensifying the communications work to promote the role of science-technology.



The same day, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang fielded questions on issues within his remit, focusing on transport infrastructure and vehicle registration.



The NA is scheduled to continue with the hearing session on June 8 morning. Legislators will vote to approve a resolution on the legislature’s supervision programme in 2024, and discuss in groups a draft resolution on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for development in Ho Chi Minh City in the afternoon./.