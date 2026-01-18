14th Party Congress’s documents to ignite aspirations for progress: Party official

Politburo member and standing member of the subcommittee responsible for drafting the Congress documents Nguyen Van Nen. Photo: VNA

The draft documents submitted to upcoming 14th National Party Congress carry profound significance, embodying the Party's forward-looking strategic vision and agile grasp of global development trends, while igniting nationwide aspirations for progress, and forging broad societal consensus, said Politburo member Nguyen Van Nen.

In an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency, Nen, who is also a standing member of the subcommittee responsible for drafting the Congress documents, said one of the most important and breakthrough innovations in document crafting is the early rollout of new policy decisions and strategies before the Congress convenes. These have been tested in practice and refined through lessons drawn from 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal), before being distilled and embedded into the draft documents for consideration and adoption at the landmark gathering.

The new policy decisions are set as key drivers and critical “levers” to propel development, with a strong focus on sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation; the creation of a new growth model; and the advancement of the state and private sectors as the most important growth engine, data and digital economies. The documents also highlight the acceleration of digital, green, and energy transitions, economic restructuring, workforce upskilling, and building of a national data ecosystem. Of particular note are efforts to streamline the political system’s organisational apparatus and adopt a two-tier local administration model.

It can be affirmed that these efforts represent a critical groundwork to usher Vietnam’s revolution into a new era of development, Nen said. This entails continued bold renewal of thinking and approaches, decisive strategic breakthroughs, and the shaping of a new development ecosystem, all guided by the principle that development underpins stability, and stability in turn enables faster and more sustainable development. At the same time, they seek to safeguard independence, self-reliance, resilience, and strategic autonomy, uphold the socialist orientation, and steadily improve living standards and public well-being. Together, they lay a solid foundation for swift, coordinated, and effective action immediately after the Congress, he added.

According to him, the three strategic breakthroughs outlined in the drafts are tightly interlinked and equally vital. The first is a strong breakthrough in institutional framework that enables rapid and sustainable development, ensures a transparent and fair legal environment, and unleashes innovation.

The second focuses on comprehensive renewal of education and training, coupled with talent attraction, cultivation and reward policies, with particular attention to building a quality workforce in sci-tech to meet the demands of digital transformation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



The third prioritises investment in integrated, modern infrastructure, especially digital ones, strategic transport networks, and systems supporting the digital, green and energy transitions as well as climate resilience, to better connect regions and distribute the gains of growth more evenly.



Nen said the orientations, tasks, and solutions for Party building and rectification have been supplemented and refined with a number of important adjustments, with the aim of ensuring that the 14th Congress marks the true launch of a new era. These efforts are designed to lay a solid foundation for achieving the goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle-income status by 2030, and a developed, high-income country by 2045.



The draft documents, especially the Political Report and the accompanying action plan for realising the Congress’s Resolution, underscore the need to strengthen Party building, rectification, and self-renewal so that the Party truly embodies moral integrity and civilisation.

As Vietnam advances toward its two centenary goals, the Party must continually refresh its thinking and leadership methods to keep pace with fast-changing global realities, Nen said.

At the same time, the documents place strong emphasis on implementation, insisting that resolutions be translated into concrete results, with consistency between stated goals and actual deeds, and with effectiveness and public satisfaction serving as the ultimate measures of success.

The draft Political Report further affirms the imperative to strengthen and effectively harness the power of the people and the great national unity bloc. In this regard, the Vietnam Fatherland Front is positioned as a truly broad and inclusive forum where all segments of society, including ethnic communities, religious groups, and overseas Vietnamese (OV), meet, share views, and voice opinions and aspirations in an open and democratic manner. Greater attention is also given to upholding the role of intellectuals, experts, respected figures, and OV communities in contributing ideas for national development, he added./.