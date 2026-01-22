14th Party Congress empowers CPV on socialist path: Portuguese newspaper chief

Manuel Rodríguez, a member of the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) leadership and Editor-in-Chief of its official newspaper Avante. Photo: VNA

Manuel Rodríguez, a member of the Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) leadership and Editor-in-Chief of its official newspaper Avante, has shared his impressions on the ongoing 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the country’s development model in the current global landscape in a recent interview to the Vietnam News Agency.

Rodríguez said he was particularly impressed by the way Vietnam has pursued strategic reforms under the CPV’s leadership, above all its open foreign policy of multilateralism and diversification. He described this as a highly positive signal that not only reinforces Vietnam’s international standing but also delivers tangible political and economic benefits to its partners.

He underscored the profound, longstanding ties between the CPV and the PCP, rooted in enduring friendship, cooperation, and international solidarity.

Rodríguez was struck by the scale of the 14th National Party Congress, which assembled 1,586 delegates representing more than 5.6 million Party members. This gathering, he said, reflects an extraordinary source of internal strength and a great driving force for social transformation, with significance that reaches far beyond Vietnam and Southeast Asia to carry global resonance.

The PCP, he said, highly values Vietnam’s socialism building efforts, seeing them as a search for solutions to the fundamental concerns of workers and the broader population. He framed it as a sustained struggle for development, social progress, and peace in an increasingly volatile world. Being present to witness what he described as historic moments was, for him, an invaluable and unforgettable experience.

According to him, with the CPV’s steadfast leadership and the strength of great national unity, Vietnam stands as a vivid example of a country that can move forward confidently and succeed on this path.

Although this marks his first visit to Vietnam and he has not yet had the opportunity to study the full preparatory process in depth, Rodríguez said his firsthand impressions have left him convinced that the CPV would emerge from the Congress with renewed vitality to realise its dream of building a developed society.

He voiced his confidence that the Congress would chart strategic directions for the future, advancing social progress, safeguarding workers’ legitimate rights, bolstering national capacity, and affirming the determination to resist imperialism./.