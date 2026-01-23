Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

14th Party Central Committee's 23-strong Inspection Commission elected

The 14th Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, comprising 25 members, was elected on January 23.
  Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man. Photo: VNA   

The election results were announced by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, on behalf of the Presidium of the 14th National Party Congress, at the Congress’s closing session on the same day.

Tran Sy Thanh, Politburo member, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the 13th Party Central Committee, was elected Chairman of the commission for the 14th tenure, assisted by nine deputy chairpersons. The commission also includes 13 members./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top