14th Party Central Committee's 23-strong Inspection Commission elected

Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man. Photo: VNA

The election results were announced by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, on behalf of the Presidium of the 14th National Party Congress, at the Congress’s closing session on the same day.



Tran Sy Thanh, Politburo member, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the 13th Party Central Committee, was elected Chairman of the commission for the 14th tenure, assisted by nine deputy chairpersons. The commission also includes 13 members./.