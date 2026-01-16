14th National Party Congress: Vietnamese community in Laos confident in homeland’s prosperous future

Pham Thi Minh Huong, Chairwoman and General Director of Gold Phuc company, member of the standing board of the General Association of Vietnamese in Laos, speaks to Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Laos ahead the 14th National Party Committee. Photo: VNA

As Vietnam enters a new phase of development marked by intertwined opportunities and challenges, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is expected to chart breakthrough strategic directions that will further inspire the nation’s aspiration for prosperity and happiness.

These expectations are strongly shared by the Vietnamese community living and working in Laos.

Pham Thi Minh Huong, Chairwoman and General Director of Gold Phuc company, member of the standing board of the General Association of Vietnamese in Laos, and Vice President of the Association of Overseas Vietnamese Entrepreneurs, expressed firm confidence in Vietnam’s achievements during the past term.

Despite complex global economic fluctuations, Vietnam has maintained an impressive GDP growth rate, reflecting the Government’s flexible and effective economic management.

She stressed that macroeconomic stability, continuous improvements in the investment and business environment, along with strong efforts in institutional reform, infrastructure development and economic diplomacy, have helped reinforce confidence among domestic and foreign investors alike.

These factors form an important foundation for Vietnam to pursue sustainable growth and deepen international integration in the coming period, she said.

Looking ahead, she voiced her hope that Vietnam, in the era of the nation’s rise, will successfully realise the major development goals set by the Party and the State - becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045. These targets, she stressed, represent not only milestones but also the shared aspiration of the entire Vietnamese nation.

Huong identified digital transformation, green growth and the circular economy as key drivers for future breakthroughs, alongside greater emphasis on cultural development and human capacity building.

Together, these factors will help strengthen national pride, enhance competitiveness and further consolidate Vietnam’s position on the international stage.

Sharing similar confidence, Nguyen Thi Hao, Deputy General Director of Thang Long Global Import-Export Trading Company, said that although she has lived and worked in Laos for more than two decades, she continues to closely follow developments in Vietnam.

Hao said that to attract overseas Vietnamese intellectuals to return and contribute substantively, support policies such as a more professional, creative and transparent working environment, administrative procedures, housing and education for their children are essential.

She also suggested creating more opportunities for overseas Vietnamese experts to participate in major research and development projects, while strengthening connections with domestic specialists and ensuring proper recognition of their contributions. Such measures, she said, would help unlock the global intellectual resources of Vietnamese.

To secure Vietnam’s place on the global technology map, Hao stressed the importance of increased investment in research and development, as well as training and attracting high-quality human resources to priority fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things and semiconductors. These efforts should go hand in hand with improving the business environment, supporting innovative start-ups, expanding international cooperation and strengthening intellectual property protection.

The Vietnamese community in Laos hopes that the 14th National Party Congress will continue to affirm the policy of great national unity and further promote the role of overseas Vietnamese in national construction and defence. They also expressed trust in the new leadership generation, believing that Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification will encourage overseas Vietnamese to continue accompanying and contributing to the country’s sustainable development./.