14th National Party Congress: Vietnam, Belarus advance Party-to-Party relations

Sergei Syrankov, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus (right), presents a congratulatory letter to Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Trung on the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

As part of active information efforts surrounding the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the country’s most important political event, the Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus, in coordination with the information and education department of the Communist Party of Belarus, on January 14 briefed the Belarusian party's leaders, members and representatives of its youth organisations on the upcoming Congress.

At the briefing, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Trung said the 14th National Party Congress, scheduled for January 19-25, is a major political event of decisive significance for Vietnam’s development in the new period. In addition to reviewing five years of implementation and setting out goals and tasks for the next five-year term, the Congress will shape strategic thinking, long-term vision and national development orientations toward the mid-21st century.

The ambassador highlighted key achievements of the CPV in implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, while outlining the political orientations of the 14th Congress, its major objectives and tasks, as well as the strategic breakthroughs to be decided at the event. Vietnam, he reaffirmed, remains steadfast in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, multilateralisation and diversification of relations for peace and development.

Emphasising the significance of the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership during the state visit to Belarus by Party General Secretary To Lam in May 2025, Ambassador Trung underlined Vietnam’s consistent policy of valuing its traditional friendship with Belarus. He called on the Communist Party of Belarus and other political parties in the country to actively contribute to advancing bilateral relations in the new period.

On behalf of the Communist Party of Belarus, First Secretary of its Central Committee Sergei Syrankov expressed admiration for Vietnam’s development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, headed by Party General Secretary To Lam.

He said Belarusian communists have always closely followed and taken pride in the CPV’s achievements in leading the country, and voiced their desire to learn from Vietnam’s experience, strengthen theoretical exchanges and enhance coordination between the two parties, thereby fostering the friendship between the two countries' people and further deepening the bilateral strategic partnership.

At a separate meeting with Ambassador Nguyen Van Trung, the leader of the Communist Party of Belarus presented a congratulatory letter to the 14th National Party Congress, extending best wishes to Party General Secretary To Lam and the delegates for a successful and effective Congress. The Communist Party of Belarus reaffirmed its continued support for Vietnam’s initiatives within the international communist and workers’ movements, as well as the country’s efforts to build a modern nation with prosperous and happy working people.

Major political parties and the political circle in Belarus have shown keen interest in the 14th National Party Congress, Vietnam’s most important political event in 2026. The Belaya Rus Party also sent an early congratulatory letter to the Congress./.