14th National Party Congress to provide fresh impetus for Vietnam’s inspiring development story: Ambassadors

Russian Ambassador to Vietnam G.S. Bezdetko. Photo: VNA

On the occasion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), foreign ambassadors to Vietnam have extended their congratulations, hailed the country’s vision and new development orientations, and expressed confidence that the Congress will usher in a new chapter with historic and positive changes.



Russian Ambassador to Vietnam G.S. Bezdetko affirmed that Vietnam entered the 14th National Party Congress with the stature of a nation that is “rising strongly.”



According to the ambassador, recent transformations are the result of Vietnam’s shift from a mindset of “catch-up development” to one of “moving ahead,” based on an independent, self-reliant modernisation model that safeguards national interests.



He stressed that the adoption of strategic documents on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation at the Congress will lay a solid foundation for Vietnam to transform its growth model, address challenges facing mega-cities, and improve the quality of life for its people.



Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh. Photo: VNA

Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh praised the strategic thinking reflected in the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress, particularly the identification of science, technology and national digital transformation as key driving forces. She described this as an inevitable transition from growth driven by capital and cheap labour to a knowledge-based economy, demonstrating Vietnam’s proactive adaptation to a rapidly changing global context.



She said she is especially impressed by the viewpoint that identifies the private sector as an important driver of development, which reflects an open-minded and pragmatic approach to improving the socialist-oriented market economy and mobilising social resources more effectively.



She also highlighted a meaningful coincidence as the 14th National Congress of the CPV takes place at the same time as the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, reflecting the special solidarity and shared aspirations of the two nations on their path towards socialism.



Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes said the Cuban people trust and expect Vietnam to continue affirming its chosen development path - building a people-centred society, pursuing socialist-oriented development in harmony with the environment, maintaining peace, and actively integrating into the international community.

The Cuban people also believe that Vietnam will continue to build an economy that generates increasing national wealth while delivering higher and more equitable social welfare for its people, thereby promoting inclusive and sustainable development.



The ambassador emphasised that Vietnam’s achievements in recent years clearly demonstrate that under the CPV’s leadership, and with national unity, resilience and public consensus, Vietnam is fully capable of building a developed, stable and progressive society.



Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Juan Carlos Fernández Juárez noted that Vietnam has recorded important achievements over many years, particularly in industrialisation, economic growth and the social benefits enjoyed by a broad segment of its population.



These accomplishments, he said, testify to the sound policies of the Party and Government of Vietnam, which place people at the centre, are grounded in industrialisation, and creatively apply Ho Chi Minh Thought. He described Vietnam as a model not only for Venezuela but also for many developing countries.



Referring to the 14th National Party Congress, Ambassador Fernández Juárez said it provides an opportunity to continue effective policies implemented in recent years, at a time when Vietnam has consolidated its position in Southeast Asia and assumed an increasingly prominent role on the international stage, including in Latin America.



Venezuela is closely following the Congress with great interest and expectations, the diplomat said.



As head of the Diplomatic Corps and a participant in five national congresses of the CPV, Palestinian Ambassador Saadi Salama expressed strong confidence that despite mounting international challenges, Vietnam will always find the right path to develop into a strong and prosperous nation.



The ambassadors affirmed their belief that decisions adopted at the 14th National Party Congress will inject new momentum into Vietnam’s inspiring development journey, enabling the country to make even greater contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world./.