14th National Party Congress to lay foundations for Vietnam’s long-term development

James Kember, former New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam (2006-2009). Photo: VNA

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s forthcoming 14th National Congress, which will review 40 years of the Doi moi (renewal) process as well as the Party’s platforms and resolutions, will provide a critical foundation for shaping the long-term development of the S-shaped nation, according to James Kember, former New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam (2006-2009).



In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Oceania, Kember said that in November last year, he had the honour of joining a New Zealand delegation on a visit to Hanoi, during which the two sides held a series of discussions, including a meeting with the Central Theory Council. At the meeting, the New Zealand delegation was briefed on Vietnam’s ambitious development goals, particularly in the context of rapid technological change and shifting global economic dynamics.



He said the delegation was informed that in order to achieve double-digit growth, the country would need to place strong emphasis on technology, innovation and digital transformation. He noted that its partners would be closely watching how these priorities are addressed and oriented at the upcoming 14th congress.



Commenting on Vietnam’s current standing and credibility on the international stage, Kember noted that over the past five years the country has continuously upgraded its relations to comprehensive strategic partnerships with leading global powers, with the total number increasing from just two a decade ago to 14 at present, reflecting both its great goals and determination.

According to the former ambassador, this also demonstrates the depth of cooperation across multiple areas of bilateral relations, including politics, strategic and economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.



He stressed that such an approach must be accompanied by transparency, trust, substance and concrete action. While comprehensive strategic partnerships do not need to be identical, they require clear cooperation frameworks and well-defined implementation plans.



Vietnam’s establishment of numerous strategic partnerships underscores its commitment to enhancing engagement and deepening relations with its partners, Kember said.



Assessing Vietnam-New Zealand relations, he observed that while both countries continue to prioritise economic and strategic ties with major powers, recent developments suggest that they need to intensify efforts to strengthen relations with other partners as well, particularly neighbouring countries.



According to Kember, bilateral relations still hold significant potential for further consolidation, deepening and robust development in the years to come./.