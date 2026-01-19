14th National Party Congress: Strategic policy adjustment phase in Vietnam’s development journey

Alisher Rustamovich Mukhamedov, President of the Uzbekistan–Vietnam Friendship Association. Photo: VNA

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) marks a phase of strategic policy adjustment aimed at generating new development momentum for the country amid profound regional and global changes, according to Alisher Rustamovich Mukhamedov, President of the Uzbekistan–Vietnam Friendship Association.



Mukhamedov told the Vietnam News Agency that in recent years, Vietnam has firmly established itself as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies, with tangible achievements reflected in robust economic growth and notable social progress. These outcomes, he said, demonstrate the effectiveness of the development model and strategic orientation pursued by the Party’s leadership.



He emphasised that political stability and sound policymaking have been the key factors underpinning Vietnam’s success, providing a solid foundation for sustainable growth. Vietnam’s GDP in 2025 is estimated at 514 billion USD, ranking 32nd globally, up five places. More important than rankings, however, is the country’s development orientation, which focuses on people’s real needs, improving living standards, while preserving and promoting cultural values, social activities, and national identity.



Mukhamedov underlined that the leadership of the CPV has played a decisive role in the country’s economic, social and political achievements through high-quality governance and consistency in policy formulation and implementation. This is clear evidence of effective strategic leadership that provides long-term development direction, he said.



He also acknowledged marked improvements in Vietnam’s state administrative system, particularly in enhancing access to public services and facilitating administrative procedures for citizens and businesses in areas such as investment and management. These systemic changes, he noted, have generated lasting benefits and strengthened public trust in the State.



Looking ahead, Mukhamedov stressed that the 14th Party Congress goes beyond the framework of a routine congress. Against the backdrop of significant global shifts, it is expected to clarify long-term orientations to create new economic drivers and enhance the effectiveness of institutions and policies.



He highlighted that the strength of the CPV lies in its ability to combine consistency with flexibility. Throughout history, the Party has demonstrated its capacity to unite society during challenging periods while adjusting policies to new realities. The Doi Moi (Renewal) policy, he said, is a clear example of this approach, blending adherence to core values with pragmatic reforms to ensure sustainable growth and social stability.



According to Mukhamedov, the 14th Party Congress should be viewed as a strategic policy adjustment phase toward the goals of becoming an upper middle-income country with a modern industrial base by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045, while maintaining steadfast adherence to Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought.



Regarding bilateral ties, he said Uzbekistan closely follows and highly values Vietnam’s progress. Despite geographical distance, the two countries share longstanding friendship and similar approaches to addressing contemporary challenges. Strengthening regular interaction mechanisms and engaging overseas Vietnamese communities will further reinforce mutual trust and cooperation./.