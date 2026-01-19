14th National Party Congress secures full confidence from Vietnamese abroad

Delegates arrive for the preparatory session of the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

Closely following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in a constructive spirit, the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community has shared heartfelt opinions, reflecting their trust, expectations, and strong sense of responsibility for the nation’s future.



A common thread in these views is strong agreement on the achievements under the 13th National Party Congress, coupled with the hope that the 14th Congress will continue to sketch out a long-term development vision, select a capable and insightful leadership and adopt breakthrough policies to steer Vietnam toward rapid, sustainable growth and enhanced global standing amid a volatile world.



Nguyen Huu Dong, an election expert of the United Nations (UN) and President of the Vietnamese Association in Mexico, said the 14th National Party Congress is not merely a routine political event but “a moment of strategic choice,” where decisions made will shape Vietnam’s development trajectory for at least the next decade.



He described the Congress as a genuine turning point—bridging stability and renewal, continuity and breakthrough, and the strengthening of national internal resources with the capacity to adapt to a rapidly changing world. This broader context helps explain why OVs are paying close attention to the Congress and pinning high hopes on it, while actively contributing opinions to the event.



From reviewing past achievements to shaping a new vision, many Vietnamese expats see the 14th National Party Congress as pivotal in setting a strategic direction for the next development period.



Lawyer Dang Chien Thang living and working in the US said the Congress not only marks the successful completion of the 13th tenure but also lays the groundwork for breakthrough transformations.



Sharing this expectation, Tran Thang, President of the Institute for Vietnamese Culture and Education (IVCE) in New York, expressed the hope that the Congress will select a leadership with sufficient competence, mettle, and vision, while clearly defining socio-economic development pathways suited to both domestic conditions and the global context.



Rapid yet sustainable development is a key concern shared by many OVs. According to Thang, alongside growth targets, the 14th National Party Congress should place strong emphasis on human development, from enhancing knowledge, safeguarding public health, to protecting the living environment—viewed as three inseparable pillars of long-term and sustainable development.



From another perspective, culture is viewed as a spiritual foundation and a source of soft power of the country. Le Y Linh, a music researcher in France, showed her hope that the 14th National Party Congress will continue to place culture on an equal footing with the economy and politics in development strategies. She also called for long-term investment in culture tied to creativity, stronger support for young artists, and greater funding for research projects and new creative works to ensure traditional values are sustained and revitalised in contemporary society.



Sharing this view, overseas Vietnamese in France, including Diane Nguyen Duc and writer Tran Thu Dung, stressed the need to build a comprehensive “cultural ecosystem,” recognising culture as an endogenous resource and a key soft power for Vietnam in international integration.



Amid the rapid transformations of the technology-driven era, many OVs have underscored the critical role of science, technology, and innovation for the country’s development. Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy, President of the Vietnamese Youth and Students Union in France, hoped that the Congress will clearly articulate a long-term development vision grounded in science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, and green transition. He also proposed concrete measures to improve the quality of human resources and strengthen the economy’s autonomy and self-reliance.



From a scientific and institutional perspective, Prof. Le Van Cuong, Honorary Research Director at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), said the 14th National Party Congress should drive stronger breakthroughs in institutional reform and growth model innovation. He called for clear mechanisms to mobilise and effectively harness the expertise of Vietnamese intellectuals both at home and abroad—a crucial resource in the context of deeper international integration.



Alongside development directions, the OV community also placed high expectations on Party building and rectification. Hoang Dinh Thiet, a student in China, said he hopes the 14th National Party Congress will continue to firmly combat corruption and misconduct while upholding discipline and order. He believed that the Party’s credibility and strength form the foundation for social consensus and inspire development aspirations among the people.



Most Vietnamese expats showed a strong desire to play a more active role in the country’s development process. Tran Ha My, Director of the Vietnam Innovation Network in France (VINEU France) proposed creating long-term cooperation programmes that involve overseas experts and entrepreneurs from the policy-design stage, particularly in high-tech, innovation, and green transition. She emphasised that this approach would help effectively link Vietnam with the world’s leading knowledge hubs.



Truong Thi Hong, President of the Vietnamese Association in Israel, said the 14th National Party Congress should continue to strengthen the great national unity, with the OV community as an integral part. She emphasised that every Vietnamese abroad can serve as a bridge, helping to promote Vietnam’s image, culture, and values to the world.



Looking ahead, Dr. Pham Thi Thanh Loan, an OV in China, hoped that the Congress will further define the 2030–2045 development roadmap with clear and consistent steps built on the initial successes of the 13th term. She noted that this represents both a strategic vision and a political commitment to the country’s sustainable development.



Voices from across countries reflected the trust, expectations, and sense of responsibility of OVs ahead of the 14th National Party Congress. Scholar Nguyen Huu Dong stressed that the Congress is not only an event for the CPV but also a “convergence point of societal expectations,” where people look for clear directions on sustainable development, a more resilient economy, and a proactive and confident Vietnam in international relations. The OV community is not only observing but actively contributing ideas, ready to accompany the country on its path toward rapid, sustainable development and greater global standing in the new era./.

