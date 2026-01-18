14th National Party Congress: Lang Son harnesses gateway role for growth breakthrough

Infrastructure upgrades at Lang Son’s Huu Nghi International Border Gate help boost the volume of cross-border trade vehicles. Photo: VNA

On the eve of the 14th National Party Congress, Hoang Quoc Khanh, Secretary of the Lang Son provincial Party Committee, shared the province’s strategic vision and major policy decisions for the new development phase, underscoring strong political resolve to turn Lang Son into a growth pole of the northern midland and mountainous region by 2030.

Building Lang Son into a regional growth pole is a core objective of the 18th provincial Party Congress’s resolution and reflects the aspiration and determination of the provincial Party organisation, authorities and people of all local ethnic groups, Khanh told the Vietnam News Agency. This long-term strategic orientation aims to fully leverage the province’s strengths in border-gate economy, trade and services, processing industries, tourism and commodity-based agriculture, thereby creating new growth momentum, improving development quality and enhancing people’s livelihoods, while firmly safeguarding defence and security, he said.

In terms of regional development linkages, Lang Son plays a pivotal role as a bridge in the economic, trade and logistics chain connecting Vietnam with China and the wider region. As the province develops into a growth pole, it will generate strong spillover effects, promoting infrastructure connectivity, production and consumption linkages, markets expansion and improved competitiveness, thus contributing to the sustainable development of the entire northern midland and mountainous region.

Khanh stressed this is not only Lang Son’s own development requirement but also an important task in the national and regional development strategy in line with the Party and State’s major orientations.

To realise these goals and secure double-digit growth in 2026, Lang Son has identified several major development orientations and breakthrough areas. Foremost among them is the development of the border-gate economy. The province will focus on completing infrastructure for border economic zones, building smart border gates and modern logistics systems, accelerating administrative reform and enhancing customs clearance capacity, with the aim of making the border-gate economy a key growth driver.

Another breakthrough lies in strategic infrastructure and regional connectivity. Lang Son will prioritise resources for synchronous development of transport infrastructure, industrial zones and clusters, urban infrastructure and digital infrastructure, while strengthening links with Hanoi, other northern midland and mountainous provinces, and major economic centres nationwide.

Improving the investment and business environment is also seen as a decisive factor. The province is committed to building a service-oriented, integrity-based and action-driven administration, actively attracting investors, promoting the private sector, supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises and fostering innovative startups.

In parallel, the northern border province will focus on human resource development and digital transformation. Priority will be given to training high-quality human resources, particularly in logistics, trade, processing industries and tourism, while accelerating comprehensive digital transformation and the application of science, technology and innovation in socio-economic management and development.

Cultural and social development will go hand in hand with ensuring defence, security and external relations. The province plans to effectively harness the value of the UNESCO Global Geopark of Lang Son, preserve and promote the cultural identities of ethnic groups, maintain political stability and social order, and build a peaceful, friendly, cooperative and developing border.

To ensure that policies and resolutions are swiftly translated into practice, the provincial Party Secretary emphasised three key solution groups: strengthening leadership and direction at all levels with clear programmes and roadmaps; mobilising and effectively utilising resources through public investment, socialisation, public–private partnerships, regional linkages and international cooperation; and promoting the combined strength of the entire political system and the people, with a strong focus on communication, consensus-building and exemplary roles of cadres and Party members.

With clear strategies, major policy decisions and high determination, Lang Son is confident that it will successfully implement the Resolution of the 18th Provincial Party Congress, and create strong momentum for rapid and sustainable development in the new era./.