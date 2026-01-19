14th National Party Congress: Lai Chau sets green growth targets for 2025-2030, eyes mid-level development status

Secretary of the Party Committee of Lai Chau Province Le Minh Ngan. Photo: VNA

Ngan said the provincial Party Organisation has carefully studied and closely aligned itself with the Party’s major policy orientations and national economic development strategies. These include the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress, the Politburo’s strategic resolutions in critical sectors, the Politburo’s Resolution 11 on socio-economic development and national defence - security in the northern midland and mountainous region through 2030, with a vision to 2045. Together, these provide a political foundation for Lai Chau to pursue green, rapid and sustainable development in the coming years.

The goal is firmly rooted in its internal strengths, untapped potential, and distinct advantages. Sharing a 265.165 km border with China’s Yunnan province, Lai Chau benefits from the Ma Lu Thang international border gate, auxiliary crossings, and six additional border openings, making it easier to expand cross-border trade.

The province also possesses abundant mineral and hydropower resources, extensive forest coverage, rich and diverse ecosystems, stunning natural landscapes, and strong agricultural potential, particularly in high-value crops such as ginseng, tea, cinnamon, macadamia nuts, and medicinal plants. Combined with the rich cultural heritage of 20 ethnic groups, these assets form a strong base for green and sustainable economic sectors.

To achieve these goals, he said the resolution sets out a series of concrete and feasible tasks and solutions centred on three major breakthroughs. The first is a breakthrough in transport, logistics and information technology, seen as critical to overcoming long-standing connectivity constraints and enabling Lai Chau to better integrate with regional economic corridors and hubs. The second focuses on market-oriented agriculture and medicinal products within a green economic model, capitalising on agricultural strengths and unique advantages. The third targets upgrade in workforce quality to support advances in sci-tech and digital transformation.

Concluding the interview, he reiterated the goal of achieving mid-level development status among the northern midland and mountainous provinces by 2030./.