14th National Party Congress: Int'l organisations hail Vietnam’s active role in multilateral systems

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations. Photo: VNA

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, has recently held meetings and working sessions with leaders of numerous international organisations, including the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.



At these meetings, the ambassador briefed partners on the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, sharing the country’s vision and development orientations for the new period, and highlighting Vietnam’s notable socio-economic achievements in recent years.



The discussions also focused on reviewing and promoting substantive cooperation between Vietnam’s Permanent Mission and the international organisations in areas such as trade, development, public health, labour, intellectual property, meteorology, and innovation.



Leaders of the organisations expressed their appreciation for Vietnam’s growing contributions to the multilateral system and voiced their desire to further strengthen close cooperation with the country in the time ahead.



On this occasion, WIPO Director-General Daren Tang posted a congratulatory video message to the 14th National Party Congress on social media. He praised Vietnam’s impressive and sustained economic growth over recent decades, noting that the country has maintained annual GDP growth of over 6% and achieved significant qualitative improvements alongside economic expansion. Vietnam currently ranks 44th in WIPO’s Global Innovation Index, he said.



According to the WIPO chief, Vietnam is effectively harnessing entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity to realise its vision of becoming a modern industrialised economy by 2030 and attaining high-income status by 2045. He emphasised that placing science, technology, innovation and intellectual property at the centre of national development strategies is crucial, as reflected in the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.



He reaffirmed WIPO’s commitment to continuing support for Vietnam’s innovation-driven and sustainable development./.