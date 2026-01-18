14th National Party Congress: Hanoi’s health sector ready to respond to all situations

Dr Nguyen Trong Dien, Director of the Hanoi Department of Health (second, right), inspects medical equipment in preparation for the 14th National Party Congress. Photo: VNA

Hanoi’s Department of Health on January 16 launched a medical response campaign in preparation for the 14th National Party Congress, marking an important step in ensuring medical services, health care, disease prevention and control, and emergency response throughout the congress.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Nguyen Trong Dien, Director of the municipal Department of Health, said that ensuring medical security, disease prevention and control, food safety, environmental hygiene, and readiness to handle all medical contingencies is among the key tasks directly contributing to the success of the congress. He stressed that relevant units must maintain round-the-clock duty and be fully prepared to receive and treat patients, provide emergency care, and effectively control disease outbreaks and food safety risks during the event.

Dien called on officials, public employees and workers across Hanoi’s health sector to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, discipline and professionalism, while coordinating closely with agencies within and beyond the sector. He urged strict implementation of directives from city authorities and the Department of Health to ensure absolute medical safety and contribute to the overall success of the 14th National Party Congress.

He also requested strengthened coordination with competent forces and local authorities to ensure security, public order and medical safety, alongside enhanced information-sharing and timely reporting of emerging difficulties for prompt guidance and handling.

Affirming a commitment to mobilising high-quality human resources, Bui Van Hao, Director of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control, said the centre will proactively develop and implement professional plans and measures, with a focus on enhanced epidemiological surveillance, early detection of and timely response to infectious diseases across the city. It will also ensure food safety by closely monitoring establishments supplying and processing food for the congress and related activities.

In addition, the centre will step up environmental sanitation, conduct disinfection, control health risk factors, and monitor water quality at event venues and delegates’ accommodation facilities. It will maintain a 24/7 on-duty regime, with personnel, equipment, chemicals and medical supplies on standby to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation.

According to Tran Ngoc Son, Deputy Director of Saint Paul General Hospital, the hospital is among the units assigned to provide medical services during the congress. Fully aware of its political responsibilities, the hospital has developed comprehensive plans, mobilised experienced doctors and nurses, and organised four medical teams on 24-hour duty at designated locations. Two additional teams will provide medical support during a special art programme celebrating the success of the congress, while a standby team remains on alert at the hospital for rapid deployment when required./.