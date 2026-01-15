14th National Party Congress: Enhancing information outreach, fostering Vietnam–Laos friendship

At the press briefing on the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). Photo: VNA

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse, Laos’ Champasak province, on January 14 held a press briefing on the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

The event was attended by representatives of the Champasak provincial leadership, the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Association in Champasak, associations of Vietnamese nationals in southern Laos, the Vietnamese Business Association in southern Laos, and officials from relevant agencies of the two countries.

At the briefing, Consul General Ta Phuong Dung briefed participants on the significance, guidelines and orientations of the 14th Party Congress, preparations for the event, and major orientations and tasks in the coming period, including three strategic breakthroughs and six key tasks. She also touched upon preparations of Congress documents, highlighting innovations in their formulation that are grounded in the country’s new realities, advances in theoretical thinking, and organisational practice, while ensuring consistency in content.

Dung also updated participants on key outcomes of the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress during the 2021–2025 period. One notable achievement has been the restructuring of the state apparatus towards a streamlined, efficient and effective system from the central to local levels. Vietnam has, for the first time, implemented a two-tier local administration model, reducing 29 provincial-level administrative units and 7,277 commune-level units, while eliminating the district level.

Vice Chairman of Champasak province Somboun Hueangvongsa spoke highly of the leadership and direction of the CPV in driving national economic growth and enhancing the country’s international competitiveness.

Delegates visit the photo exhibition about President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, and other leaders of the two Parties and States. (Photo: VNA

On this occasion, participants also visited a photo exhibition featuring President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and other leaders of the two Parties and States.

Through the Consulate General, the Party Secretaries of four southern Lao provinces, associations of Vietnamese nationals in these provinces, and the Vietnamese Business Association in southern Laos sent congratulatory letters to the CPV Central Committee and the 14th National Party Congress./.