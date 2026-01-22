14th National Party Congress Elects 14th-tenure Party Central Committee

On January 22, 2026, the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam continued its full-day working session to discuss and carry out personnel-related matters concerning the 14th-tenure Party Central Committee. During the session, the Congress elected the 14th-tenure Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

